Westminster College’s Strathgheny School of Scottish Fiddling wrapped up its ninth year Friday with a concert in the park, with school director Melinda Crawford Perttu and fellow Scottish fiddle virtuoso David Gardner of Williamsburg Va., leading a 12-fiddle orchestra accompanied by Dr. Daniel Perttu.

Emma Proudfoot, 9, of New Castle, performs a jig as Strathgheny School of Scottish Fiddling students and teachers perform Friday at New Wilmington Borough Park. Looking on are her mother, Briana Proundfoot and sister Clara, 6. Emma's twin sister, Anna, is just outside the photo.

The Perttu wife-and-husband team are both music professors at Westminster College. Melinda Crawford Perttu, author of “A Violinist’s Guide to Scottish Fiddling” and a national Scottish fiddling champion, is director of the Strathgheny School.

Melinda Crawford Perttu leans against a post as her fellow performers play Friday at the New Wilmington Borough Park amphitheater.

Crawford Perttu said the week-long session fiddling camp attracted students from around the United States, including Vermont and New Mexico.

