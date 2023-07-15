Westminster College’s Strathgheny School of Scottish Fiddling wrapped up its ninth year Friday with a concert in the park, with school director Melinda Crawford Perttu and fellow Scottish fiddle virtuoso David Gardner of Williamsburg Va., leading a 12-fiddle orchestra accompanied by Dr. Daniel Perttu.
The Perttu wife-and-husband team are both music professors at Westminster College. Melinda Crawford Perttu, author of “A Violinist’s Guide to Scottish Fiddling” and a national Scottish fiddling champion, is director of the Strathgheny School.
Crawford Perttu said the week-long session fiddling camp attracted students from around the United States, including Vermont and New Mexico.
