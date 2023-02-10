The stars were out — Hollywood red carpet-style — Friday at Greenville High School for the Night to Shine event, which offered a prom-style atmosphere for special needs people ages 14 and older.
This year marked a return of sorts for the local Night to Shine, after the COVID pandemic canceled the dance in 2022 and 2021. Instead, Bethel Life Worship Center, the local Night to Shine sponsor, held a drive-through event, with participants riding in cars through crowds of volunteers.
Friday’s Night to Shine, which had an “Under the Sea” theme, kicked off with guests taking part in a red carpet promenade, followed by a dance and refreshments. All participants received a crown, gift bag and photograph.
Night to Shine began nationally in 2015 under the Tim Tebow Foundation.
