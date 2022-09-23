SHENANGO TOWNSHIP – Gaga is coming to Shenango Township.
That’s not musical star Lady Gaga. Rather, it’s a star of new sports – gaga ball.
The township is receiving a $220,854 state grant to create multiple new sports venues and playgrounds at its municipal park.
“We’re really excited about this,’’ Tom Hubert, chairman of the township’s supervisors, said. “This will help bring people to the community.’’
The 18-acre park has a couple of baseball fields, one large and two small pavilions and a couple of small playgrounds.
In addition to gaga, which is similar to dodge ball only in a confined space, plans call for creating a basketball court, two pickleball courts, a batting cage, a bocce court, and new playgrounds.
Located behind the township’s municipal building, nearly 14,000 square feet of hard surface areas will be added to house the sports along with wheelchair-accessible paths.
“And we’re going to have another basketball court for children where the hoop is much lower,’’ Hubert said. “The playgrounds will have fencing and bleaches.’’
Created in the late ‘60s, much of the park can’t readily be seen.
“We’re going to cut down some trees to give the park a better line of view,’’ Hubert said.
Construction might begin later this year with a mid-summer 2023 completion date. If the township has money left over from its federal COVID relief funds, it might add a removable ice rink.
West Middlesex eighth-graders Jordan White, Leland McCarrell and Caleb Koncar were practicing football at the park on Wednesday. When told of the park’s upcoming improvements they were elated.
“I think it’s great,’’ Koncar said. “The basketball court sounds real good.’’
State Sen. Michele Brooks, R-50, Jamestown, and State Rep. Mark Longietti, D-7, Hermitage, helped to secure the grant.
While serving on Jamestown Borough Council years ago, Brooks said in a news release that she saw the importance of recreational spaces.
“These renovations will allow the township to offer more community outreach programs including senior sports leagues and tournaments,’’ she said. “Residents will have more opportunities to develop friendships with others in the community and to foster relationships with township officials, police departments and fire departments.
Longietti also was upbeat.
“The grant to Shenango Township will allow it to expand a well-loved, widely used park that has hosted decades of activities,’’ he said in a news release. “The new funding will provide exciting new recreational opportunities, while the addition of asphalt walking surfaces, benches and ADA-compliant paths will ensure the new areas are accessible to residents of all ages and abilities.’’
