GROVE CITY — Pittsburgh comedian Ty Mac knows firsthand that laughter really is the best medicine.
“It is so desperately needed at these times,” he said.
Mac, whose given name is Tyrone McKelvia, has been doing comedy for 32 years and credits his work for helping him turn his life around.
“Now I have 32 years clean and sober,” he said of overcoming addiction.
Mac will stop in Grove City on April 29, for a comedy night at the Guthrie Theatre, 232 S. Broad St.,with comedian JC Coccoli. Adam Neidig will serve as host.
“I plan on selling out,” said Mac, who works with Funky Bum Entertainment.
This will be Mac’s first time visiting Grove City, and he’s looking forward to it thanks to friends in the industry, comedians Kevin Kearney and John Knight, who mentioned the Guthrie show.
Mac will be making the trip with his fiancée Angela Perry, who is also his manager and sometimes included in his jokes.
“She’s my everything,” he said of her support.
Mac, who lives in Swissvale, grew up in the Homewood neighborhood of Pittsburgh, a son of the late Evelyn Clark and James McKelvia.
Back then, taxis wouldn’t come to Homewood, so unlicensed jitney drivers went places the cabs didn’t.
His father, the late James McKelvia, ran a jitney station called Mac’s Car Service, which still operates as a transport service.
Mac remembers hanging out as a child at his dad’s business, where he listened to banter during the men’s card games, picking up bits and pieces of jokes and doing a little bit of work for some cash.
“Comedy bit me at an early age,” he said, likening the station to scenes from “Harlem Nights” with Eddie Murphy.
He has always loved entertaining people and was the class clown, and he continues to draw inspiration from comics and actors like Flip Wilson, Steve Martin, Redd Foxx, Richard Pryor, Carol Burnett, Red Skelton, Eddie Murphy, Bill Murray, Mike Myers and the Wayans brothers.
He recalled the first time he took the stage over 30 years at the Graffiti Club in Pittsburgh; comedian Evester “Bus” Harris dared him to try standup, and it went well.
“The second time, they booed me,” Mac said of the Graffiti crowd.
Harris told him to keep at it, and while his days of hitting the road with a pack of comedians are over, Mac is still having the time of his life.
When asked what people can expect from his standup, he said that he works a lot of current events into his jokes, but he avoids getting political.
“Reading the audience is very important,” he said.
He also touches on more serious topics that have impacted him personally, like being on the brink of homelessness and addiction.
“Now we can laugh at it,” Mac said of how far he’s come.
His career has included commercials and working as an extra in movies like “Dogma” and “Out of the Furnace,” and he’ll be an extra soon for “American Rust,” a Showtime series starring Jeff Daniels and filming in Pittsburgh.
As a boy, he thought he’d like to work as a police officer because he wanted to help others. Laughter is his ministry, helping folks in a different way.
Mac previously worked with recovering addicts and the homeless, using his humor to encourage them, and he sometimes brought his two sons along to volunteer at shelters.
Things were a bit rough in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic; he did some podcasts then live shows with limited seating and face masks.
“I hope we’re turning a corner as a people,” Mac said.
He’s had the opportunity to rub elbows with some big names like Meryl Streep, Bernie Mac, Sheryl Underwood, Adele Givens and John Witherspoon.
Mac works hard on writing his jokes and once won an international song-writing competition in the comedy/novelty category; he remains the only comedian to have won.
But he feels most at home on stage, looking out into the audience.
He carries a medallion for sobriety in his pocket, and says a prayer and gives Perry a kiss before and after he takes the stage.
Mac advises aspiring comedians to do open mic nights, write when they think about quitting, and have patience in finding their footing.
“It’s the language we all understand,” he said of laughter.
Tickets for the show are $30 and can be purchased online at theguthrietheatre.com
Other upcoming Guthrie events include: music from Snarfunkle at 8 p.m. this Friday; a Cinco de Mayo celebration with Pipe Dreams at 7 p.m. May 5; an evening of Billy Joel music and 8 p.m. May 12; and an evening of Elton John music at 8 p.m. May 13.
For more about the Guthrie Theatre, visit the business’ website or Facebook page, or call 724-458-9420.
