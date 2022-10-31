SHARON — Clad in an inflatable tyrannosaurus rex costume, Faith McClimans got into the Halloween spirit Monday as trick-or-treaters approached her front stoop on Linden Street in a steady stream.
But McClimans and her dinosaur garb wasn’t the main attraction. Nor was the candy, as difficult as that might have been to believe.
More than a few of the trick-or-treaters who came to her front yard asked to cuddle with the cat lounging next to a flower pot at McClimans’ T-Rex claws.
The white and gray cat, named Pretty Kitty, is a neighborhood pet, said McClimans.
“We feed her, the neighbors feed her,” she said.
Several area communities — including Delaware Township, Farrell, Fredonia, Hermitage, Hubbard Township, Masury, Mercer, Sandy Lake, Sharon, Sharpsville, South Pymatuning Township, Stoneboro, West Middlesex and Wheatland — opened their candy stash for costumed characters Monday on Halloween.
Among the youngest trick-or-treaters was 10-month-old Cedric Downes III, in a baby carrier strapped to the chest of his mother, Haylee Carroll with dad Cedric Downes Jr. at their side.
Young Cedric seemed to be enjoying his first Halloween, which gave him something in common with the older kids.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.