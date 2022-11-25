HERMITAGE — On their last day before Thanksgiving break, the students of Hickory High School had a chance to grab some ice cream while supporting the Special Olympics.
Gathered alongside the high school cafeteria Wednesday afternoon were a few tables manned by members of Students for Charity and the school’s unified bocce team, which includes mainstream and special education students.
As the different lunch periods came and went, students stopped by to get vanilla or chocolate ice cream with a variety of toppings, with waffle bowls donated by Joy Cone Co., life skills teacher Kim Smith said.
“It’s been very busy today,” Smith said.
For the past couple years, the students and staff at Hickory High School have organized an “April Showers” fundraising event, which culminates in the participants running through water sprayed by a couple of the Hermitage Fire Department’s trucks.
“April Showers” started in 2020 after the COVID-10 pandemic canceled the Special Olympics’ annual “Cool Schools” polar plunge event near Pittsburgh.
For their latest fundraiser, organizers wanted something that would fit in with their “Cool Schools” theme and eventually settled upon ice cream, which were sold for a $1 donation.
Along with Smith, the program involves teachers Laura Mount, Cheri Manners and Kerri McGowien.
By the end of the high school’s second lunch period, Mount said at least 100 students had stopped to support the Special Olympics fundraiser, with one more lunch period to go.
“The life skills students made posters and told their classmates about this beforehand, so the word probably got around really well,” Mount said.
Bocce season begins after Thanksgiving and goes through the beginning of March. Mount said the season will include two home games, including the first home game on Dec. 21.
Like David L. Dye on Facebook or email him at .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.