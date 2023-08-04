FarrellPlayersVsCoaches-TM-1.jpg

Farrell basketball players celebrate after defeating Myron Lowe, head coach of the Farrell High School basketball team, left, and his team 83-80 in overtime during a basketball game played between players and coaches on Thursday at EJ McCluskey Gymnasium in Farrell.

The Farrell community got a treat — and a preview of next year’s high school basketball season — Thursday evening, when the Steelers’ varsity team took on a squad of coaches and city police officers.



Juelz Johnson dribbles the ball around Myron Lowe, head coach of the Farrell High School basketball team, during a basketball game played between Farrell basketball players and a coaches team on Thursday at EJ McCluskey Gymnasium in Farrell.

And in spite of the old saying about age and treachery beating youth and ability, it was the young ones who prevailed this night, if only by the barest of margins. The high schoolers, which included players from the Steelers’ 2023 District 10 champions, defeated the cops and coaches, 83-80, in overtime.



Joey Brant, Farrell Police Department detective corporal, dribbles the ball during a basketball game played between Farrell basketball players and a coaches team on Thursday at EJ McCluskey Gymnasium in Farrell.

Thursday’s contest marked the basketball coaching debut of District Judge Mary Odem, who led the police-coaches’ team, but it provided the community with a showcase of talent on both ends of the court.

The game was played following the Farrell summer basketball league championships.

