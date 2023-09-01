AAA has advice for those using premium gas in their car – you’re probably wasting your money.
Regular and premium gasoline in vehicles designed to operate on regular-grade fuel were tested by the non-profit group. The results were compelling.
“The laboratory testing found no significant improvement in horsepower, fuel economy or emissions, suggesting the practice of using premium gasoline when it’s not required for the vehicle offers no advantage,’’ AAA’s study said.
These different fuels have real cost factors. Regular gas in Mercer County this week averaged $3.86 a gallon versus $4.55 for premium fuel – a difference of 18%, AAA said in its weekly gas survey.
Ben Bissett IV, whose family owns Ben Bissett Chevrolet in East Lackawannock Township, said premium fuel requirements for cars are on the wane.
“It used to be cars with turbo-charged engines needed that higher octane,’’ Bissett said. “You don’t see that much with the new turbo engines.’’
But there are exceptions.
A 2023, 4-wheel drive Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck with a 2.7 liter turbo-charged engine on the lot comes with a 91 octane gas “recommendation’’ from General Motors. The 91-octane level is below what usually goes for premium, which is 93.
For Bissett, the higher octane level means that’s where the pickup will run at its peak performance.
“It’s going to run fine using 87 octane,’’ Bissett said. “I can promise that’s what 85 to 90 percent of the owners use.’’
Some vehicles out there call for premium fuel. EPA lists 33 “regular’’ 2023 brand cars and SUV’s that run on premium-grade gas.
Included on that list are all Jeep Grand Wagoneer models.
Scheidemantle Motors in Hermitage — which sells Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and Ram vehicles — had two Wagoneers on its grounds earlier this week. Both had “hurricane’’ turbo engines.
“You can tell the difference when driving,’’ Nick Rubis, a salesman at the dealership said of the engine. “It rides much smoother.’’
But Wagoneers don’t draw the typical buyer.
Base 2023 Wagoneers start roughly in the $60,000 zone. One model at Scheidemantle had a sticker price of $70,000 with the other upgraded model listing for $94,000. Scheidemantle sold the higher-priced model on Wednesday.
“If someone is buying that kind of vehicle, the gas cost isn’t going to be a factor,’’ Rubis said.
With fall just a few weeks off, lots of homeowners will be pulling double duty – cutting grass and blowing leaves.
These tools mostly use small compression engines. A couple of local outdoor power tool stores said the big issue isn’t premium gas. Rather, it’s critical to use ethanol-free gas.
Last winter R. J. Rufener had a customer haul in a broken snow blower to his Boyd’s Lawn & Garden Tractor Sales in Orangeville. Rufener examined the engine area and found its carburetor was shot.
Curious, he tested the gas for ethanol content, and found a much higher concentration of the additive than normal.
Sensing he made a mistake he ran another test – and then a third one.
“All three tests came back the same,’’ Rufener said. “That’s enough to start the destruction of a small engine product.’’
Robby Barris, owner Barris Supply in West Middlesex, backed Rufener up.
“Ethanol corrodes carburetors,’’ Barris said. “Anything with a carburetor needs to be ethanol free.’’
New outdoor equipment products are mirroring the auto industry. Electric-powered tools aren’t on their way – they’re already here.
“I’ve been selling more electric snow blowers these days,’’ Rufener said.
NOTE: This story has been edited to correct a typographical error in the first paragraph.
