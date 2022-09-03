SOUTH PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP – Two people were taken to local hospitals after an accident just before 11 a.m. Thursday in South Pymatuning Township.
South Pymatuning police Chief Paul Ferm said a woman was traveling northbound down Saranac Drive (state Route 846) in a minivan with her two children and went through the stop sign.
Firm said the woman may have mistakenly thought traffic on the cross road, Buckeye Drive, also had stop signs.
At the same time, a man was traveling westbound on Buckeye Drive and the vehicles collided. The minivan ended up on its side in a ditch on the right hand side of the road and the truck was off the road in a ditch off Buckeye Road.
The woman driving the minivan was taken to a local hospital with injuries suspected to be minor. The man driving the truck was taken to a trauma center in Ohio with non-life threatening injuries.
Firefighters from South Pymatuning Township and Sharpsville assisted South Pymatuning police.
