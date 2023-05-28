SHARON – As Orville Bame hoisted the accordion around his shoulders, he didn’t miss a beat when entering the tune played by six other accordionists.
Although a little nervous, he pulled it off without a hitch.
“I’m pretty new at this,’’ the 50-something, Staunton, Va., resident said. “I’ve only been playing for 10 years. Most accordion players have been playing since they were 12.’’
Bame was among the hundreds of enthusiasts who attended the weekend’s 17th Annual National Button Accordion Festival. Held at the Apollo Maennerchor Club in Sharon, attendees felt right at home.
Accordion players like Bame and their fans descended at the festival, which began Friday and ended Sunday.
A high school history teacher, Bame’s last day of school was Thursday. And as a regular festival attendee, he couldn’t get to the event fast enough.
“It’s my escape from the world,’’ he said of attending the event. “I don’t even watch the news.’’
Visitors came from all over, Alaska, Colorado and Georgia to name a few states.
They came to develop a taste for accordions in different ways.
Bame’s joy came from his parents. His father was in the military and was stationed in Germany – regarded as one of the birth places for accordions.
His mother was a German native who married his father. Later in life, Bame eventually became attracted to the accordion which his parents enjoyed.
A veteran accordion player gave him advice: Immerse yourself in the accordion culture.
Sound advice to be sure, Bame said.
“But there is no accordion culture in Virginia,’’ he said.
That’s one of the key attractions to the local festival.
“This is so fun,’’ Bame said of the event. “Nobody does anything like this in Virginia.’’
While accordions are the festival’s marquee, players of other musical instruments are welcome. Guitar players were seen jamming with accordion players. And luckily for Linda Tomazin from Los Angeles, her favorite instrument – the piano, is permanently kept at the club.
Both her parents were western Pennsylvania natives who moved to the West Coast when they were young. But they remembered the accordion culture.
“My dad had a polka band when he came to LA,’’ Tomazin said. “For a long time the only music I ever knew was polka music.’’
