CLEVELAND — Two men involved in the recent Lake Erie Walleye Trail cheating scandal are facing charges in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas after one of the men had their boat seized in Hermitage.
Chase Cominsky, 35, of Hermitage, and Jacob Runyan, 42, of Cleveland, are charged with cheating, attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools and unlawful ownership of wild animals, according to an announcement from the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office.
The charges stem from an incident Sept. 30 at the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament in Cleveland, when tournament Director Jason Fischer determined the walleyes caught by Runyan and Cominsky were too heavy for the walleyes' sizes.
After cutting open the fish, Fischer discovered eight 12-ounce weights and two eight-ounce weights inside the walleyes, along with several walleye fillets. The pair were immediately disqualified and told to leave the tournament.
Had Runyan and Cominsky won the tournament, which hosted fishermen from several surrounding states, they would have received a total prize of $28,760, the press release states.
The Cleveland Metroparks Police Department responded to the scene, while the Ohio Department of Natural Resources investigated the incident.
"I take all crime very seriously, and I believe what these two individuals attempted to do was not only dishonorable but also criminal," Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O'Malley said.
Relating to the charage of possessing criminal tools, officers with ODNR and the Hermitage Police Department, with assistance from the Mercer County District Attorney's Office and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, executed a search warrant at Cominsky's residence in Hermitage Tuesday.
Cominsky's boat, which was used in the fishing tournament, and trailer were seized and are in ODNR's possession at a secure location, the release states.
O'Malley thanked the officers with ODNR, the Hermitage police, the Mercer County District Attorney's Office and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission for their "quick actions" and executing the search warrant.
The unlawful ownership of wild animals charge pertains to the pair's possession of fish filets on their boat. If convicted on that count, Runyan and Cominsky could have their fishing licenses suspended indefinitely.
Fifth-degree felonies – including the charges of possessing criminal tools, attempted grand theft and cheating – are punishable by up to 12 months in prison and up to $2,500 in fines.
Fourth-degree misdemeanors – including the unlawful ownership of wild animals charge – are punishable by up to 30 days in jail and up to $250 in fines, the release states.
Runyan and Cominsky will be arraigned at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center at a later date.
Attempts to contact Mercer County District Attorney Pete Acker for comment were unsuccessful.
