WASHINGTON, D.C. — The trial of a Mercer County resident accused of participating in the Jan. 6 riots is moving forward this week in the nation's capital.
Rachel Powell faces federal charges of obstruction, depredation of government property, being on restricted building or grounds with a dangerous weapon, restricted building or grounds and violent entry or disorderly conduct.
Powell is being prosecuted in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, with Senior Judge Royce C. Lamberth hearing her case. Powell's case is a bench trial, which means Lamberth will issue the verdict; there is no jury.
According to information from Lamberth's office, presentation of evidence began Tuesday and ended Wednesday.
The parties involved will now file proposed fact findings at some point in the near future. Once that is complete, Lamberth will then issue a verdict in the case.
Prosecutors say Powell, known as the "Bullhorn Lady," is shown in images taken during the riot showed Powell wearing a pink hat and black jacket while using a bullhorn to instruct others how to advance into the Capitol building.
FBI agents raided Powell's home in the Sandy Lake area of Mercer County in February of 2021. She later turned herself in.
Prior to the Jan. 6 riot, Powell had been interviewed by The Herald during protests in April and May of 2020 in Mercer County. She participated in protests against COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, including mask wearing and former Gov. Tom Wolf's closures of non-essential businesses.
NOTE: All defendant are to be presumed innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.
