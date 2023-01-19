MERCER – Mercer County District Attorney Peter Acker is seeking re-election for a second full term.
“The primary functions of my office are to investigate, prosecute, and prevent crimes,” Acker, a Republican, said. “I take these responsibilities very seriously and look forward to continuing to serve the people of Mercer County.”
As district attorney, Acker supervises the prosecution of about 3,000 adult criminal and juvenile delinquency cases a year with a staff of 29 attorneys and paralegals. He also serves as president of the Mercer County Prison Board.
Acker said his priorities include supporting local first responders by personally assisting with crime scene and fatal motor vehicle accident investigations and ensuring that Mercer County aggressively seeks justice for crime victims.
“As I pledged when I was first sworn in as Mercer County’s district attorney, all persons that come through my office shall be treated equally, regardless of who they are,” Acker said. “I am proud of my record of prosecuting criminals and will continue to work with local, state, and federal officials to continue these efforts.”
During his tenure, Acker established a digital forensic laboratory and uses a full-time county detective to run the laboratory which aids state and local law enforcement agencies.
Acker believes he has strengthened the relationships with fellow state and federal agencies including the Pennsylvania State Police, Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, Drug Enforcement Agency, Homeland Security, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.
Acker said his relationship with these law enforcement officials has increased the effectiveness of the district attorney’s office in its prosecution of serious crimes against children and the fight against the opioid epidemic.
Those alliances have caused criminals to face tougher federal sentences, Acker said.
Acker said he and his staff, in cooperation with the Mercer County coroner, state police, and local police forces, investigate every drug overdose death to see if there is sufficient evidence to prosecute the providers of the fatal doses.
“My number one priority is to fight crime in Mercer County and ensure that we have safe communities,” Acker said. “I will continue working with our state and local law enforcement partners to fight the effects of the opioid epidemic and sexual assaults upon our most vulnerable, especially the young. We must continue to prosecute drug dealers and work hard to keep our residents safe.”
Acker, 69, was appointed as district attorney in February 2019 after his predecessor, Miles Karson, was convicted of obstruction and official oppression charges. Acker successfully ran for the office that year.
The current salary for district attorney – which is set by the state – is $211,495, $1,000 less than that of a common pleas judge.
