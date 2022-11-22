SHARON — As "Baloo" and "Mowgli" sang "The Bare Necessities" Tuesday evening, they took turns singing different verses while dancing and even lifting Mowgli onto Baloo's shoulders — all within the confines of 40 Below's performance area.
The song, made famous in Disney's 1967 animated film "The Jungle Book," is among the many songs featured in the ACTS theater group's upcoming show "ACTS Sings: We Love Disney 2," scheduled for this weekend at 40 S. Irvine Ave., Sharon.
ACTS co-founder and vice-president Susan Piccirilli said the show, as the title suggests, will feature a series of songs from different Disney films, and will be a sequel to a Disney-themed show ACTS performed earlier this year.
Among the show's members are Gabriel Garcia, 19, of Sharpsville, in the role of Baloo, while his younger cousin Benjamin Bissell, 9, of Sharpsville, performed the role of Mowgli.
Garcia has previously performed with ACTS, while this will be Bissell's first performance with the group — although the younger performer said he looked forward to performing with his older cousin.
"I've never actually seen the movie, so this is new for me," Bissell said of the song.
Compared to the song in the film, which Baloo and Mowgli sing while traversing through the jungle, Garcia said the pair have to perform their actions in place while conveying the same boisterous energy seen in the film.
"You really have to use big, exaggerated movements," Garcia said.
Justin Ray, who plays Aladdin and serves as music director, said the show will feature classic, familiar Disney songs, such as "The Bare Necessities," and newer songs from films including "Encanto" and "The Princess and the Frog."
The songs are also arranged so that the upbeat songs are intermixed with the slow songs, which was reflected in Tuesday's rehearsal — prior to Garcia and Bissell's rendition of "The Bare Necessities," Melina Liszka practiced her rendition of "Part of Your World."
"It keeps the audience's attention," Ray said of the music's arrangement.
There are about 15 people in the show, many of whom have heard and performed the many Disney songs. Ray said that familiarity allowed some of the songs to be assigned based on a singer's interest.
Audiences will notice that passion when its time to see the show, Ray said.
"We were able to let them do the songs that they wanted to do, and you can really tell that they loved these songs," Ray said.
Piccirilli said that, aside from the musical entertainment, children will also be able to meet many of the characters in-costume and get photos taken with them for free.
Shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 for students and $15 for adults, and can be purchased at the door, by calling 724-815-4388 or visiting www.actsharpsville.com, although Piccirilli recommended tickets be purchased in advance.
