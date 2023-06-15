SHARON — After more than 100 musical theater performances, it would be easy to think that Connie Cassidy might be immune to pre-show butterflies.
And she might be, if this were any other type of show. But the atmosphere of ACTS’ cabaret-style 40 Below venue at the intersection of South Irvine and West State streets in Sharon marks a departure from Cassidy’s comfort zone.
“In a Broadway show, you’re up on a stage,” said Cassidy, of Liberty, Ohio. “It’s like there’s a wall separating you from the audience and you can pretend, ‘Tra-la-la, there’s no one out there, I’m just out there doing my thing and no one’s watching.’
“Here — aaaaaaa! — They’re right here, in your face, smiling at you.”
That intimacy serves the material — works produced by the collaboration of brothers George and Ira Gershwin during the 1920s and ‘30s, said Ron Sinesio, who is directing ACTS’ presentation of “Rhapsody in Gershwin,” which opens Friday at 40 Below.
Sinesio’s connection goes well beyond the six performances ACTS is putting on over the next two weekends. He wrote and assembled “Rhapsody in Gershwin” in conjunction with a cousin of the Gershwin brothers.
“I love cabaret theater,” Sinesio said. “That’s how I wrote this.”
George and Ira Gershwin were famed for their fusion of classical, jazz and show music, with beloved compositions such as “Let’s Call the Whole Thing Off,” “I’ve Got a Crush on You,” and “Funny Face,” which are among the 20 songs from the first act of “Rhapsody in Gershwin.”
The second act includes standards such as “Swanee,” “Embraceable You” and “Someone to Watch Over Me.”
The brother partnership was cut short when George died of a brain tumor at in 1937 at the age of 38. Ira went on to continue composing, working with such fellow luminaries as Kurt Weill, composer of the “Threepenny Opera,” known for the song “Mack The Knife.”
“A lot of what Gershwin’s music was, was combining classical music and all of the intricacies of performing that, with jazz-era beat and rhythms and melodies and harmonies,” said ACTS Musical Director Joe Spurio, who also performs in “Rhapsody in Gershwin.”
The cast for “Rhapsody in Gershwin” is comprised of Spurio, Cassidy, accompanist Jenetta Plotner on piano, percussionist Stephen Ley, Roxanne Chapman, Sam Ealy, Toni Schlemmer, Brad Townsend, Susan Woge and John Woge.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays June 16 and 23 and Saturdays June 17 and 24; and 2:30 p.m. Sundays June 18 and 25. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students. Tickets available online at actsharpsville.org, at the door, or by calling the box office at 724-815-4388.
