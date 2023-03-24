SHARON – When the curtain rises tonight on ACTS’ two-weekend run of “Carousel,” it won’t be the opening night for just a musical.
It’s the grand opening for the troupe’s new performance venue, the former sanctuary of Sacred Heart Church at 40 S. Irvine St., Sharon. ACTS acquired the former church in 2021 and converted the basement to 40 Below, an intimate performance space for comedy and concerts.
But the main stage is the crowning achievement, and the ACTS players are eager to christen it.
“You can see this is a very devoted cast,’’ said Ron Sinesio, the production’s director.
“Carousel” is a musical drama first appearing on Broadway in 1945. It was an adaptation of Hungarian playwright Ferenc Molnar’s 1909 play, “Liliom.’’
It’s about a roguish carnival barker, Billy Bigelow, and quiet mill worker Julie Jordan. They fall in love and marry – but it’s anything but peaceful. and it has a haunting twist that leaves audience members with a sense of hope.
Musically speaking, Carousel is difficult, said Joe Spurio, conductor of the 12-member orchestra.
“There’s almost continuous music from beginning to end,’’ Spurio said. “And there are very sudden changes from one moment to the next.’’
In 1956 the musical was made into a movie.
“I grew up watching the movie,’’ said Christina Russo, who plays the lead female role of Julie.
The Hermitage resident has sung with local groups such as the Shenango Valley Chorale. But Russo said she’s never had formal voice training.
She didn’t come to the part with a fixed idea of the character. Rather, she let the character guide her.
“I came at it with a blank canvas,’’ Russo said.
Tom Perman has the lead male role of Billy. Perman is the co-founder and president of ACTS and also enjoys singing. At the end of the first act Perman has to sing for around 9 minutes straight.
“It’s the hardest nine minutes of singing I’ve ever done in my life,’’ he said. “It goes to the bottom of my voice range up to the very top.’’
Connie Cassidy plays the role of Nettie Fowler, Julie’s cousin and trusted confidant. The retired high school English teacher has played in numerous musical roles in the region from New Castle to Alliance, Ohio.
“For the longest time I wanted to play Nettie,’’ Cassidy said.
This is the first spring musical at the group’s new venue. In 2021 the group bought the former Sacred Heart Church in downtown Sharon.
Undergoing extensive renovation and adjustments to create a stage and theater environment, the project cost $750,000. Funding came from state and local grants along with private donations.
ACTS installed top-notch sound equipment to give the audience a true theater experience. It holds 225 guests but can be expanded in the future.
Originally from the region, Sinesio has directed scores of musicals in Off Broadway and Off-Off Broadway productions. He’s moved back to the area and now resides in Poland, Ohio.
Sinesio said he loves how the building was transformed into a theater.
“It has the coolest space,’’ he said.
Performance dates and starting times: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday, March 31 and April 1; and 2:30 p.m. Sunday and April 2. Special note: Tickets for this Sunday are nearly sold out so call ahead of time. Tickets: $20 for adults; $15 for students. Tickets available online, at the door or by calling the box office at: 724-815-4388. www.actsharpsville.org
