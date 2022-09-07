SHARON – The ACTS theater group will celebrate its grand opening in October with a new performing arts center with a musical revue of past shows followed in the spring by its first musical in three years.
The group has been busy renovating its new building at 40 S. Irvine Ave. in Sharon, in the former Sacred Heart Church.
“I’m relieved that the hard work is coming to an end,” said Thomas Perman, ACTS board president. “I’m excited that our group is able to give this to the community.”
The city of Sharon recently awarded the group, formerly based in Sharpsville, $225,000 for its business expansion. ACTS also secured funding through the Community Foundation of Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio, loans, grants and private donors. The group is still seeking donors for its upcoming season.
Downstairs at 40 Below has been hopping, with the shows selling out.
“This has really been a successful venture for those ACTS Sings nights,” Perman said. “We’ve rebranded ourselves here in the last two and a half years. 40 Below became our rebranding.”
And ACTS is planning on continuing the transformation when it puts on its first show in the performing arts center for the grand opening Oct. 21.
ACTS will celebrate its new stage with a three-night musical production of the group’s 12-year history. It will feature songs from Les Miserables, South Pacific, Guys and Dolls, Fiddler on the Roof and My Fair Lady, to name a few. The show will feature a cast of about 40 people.
“It will be a retrospective of all the past shows,” said Susan Piccirilli, ACTS board vice president. “And a sneak preview of what’s to come.”
Piccirilli said the show, which runs Oct. 21 to 23, will be a full-stage production with costumes, choreography, and a full orchestra. The production will include a tribute to Don Struck, the group’s former music director who passed away in October.
Piccirilli and Perman are also excited about the spring musical, Carousel, which will run for two weekends March 24 through 26 and March 31 through April 2.
Carousel, by renowned musical creators Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, was named by Time magazine in 1999 as the 20th century’s best musical.
“It will be one of the hardest things we’ve ever done,” Perman said.
The show will feature a cast of at least 30 and a full orchestra.
This season’s music director is Joseph Spurio, also assistant music director for the Shenango Valley Chorale. Ron Sinasio will direct all performances except for May’s performance of Bus Stop, to be directed by Maria Ackley.
The group will also have productions downstairs at 40 Below next year in between two more shows on the main stage in May and June. See sidebar for ACTS 2022-23 schedule.
Tickets are on sale through the box office at 724-815-4388. Main stage shows are $20 and $15 for students. Season tickets and flex passes are also available.
“This was always a dream of mine – to be able to have a fully functioning performing arts center in the Shenango Valley,” Perman said. “It’s huge.”
Follow Melissa Klaric on twitter @HeraldKlaric or email her at mklaric@sharonherald.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.