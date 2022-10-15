Anne Nicastro White described herself and fellow 1947 Farrell High School graduates as they were seated at the large restaurant table.
“We have wheelchairs, walkers, hearing aids, dentures and canes,’’ Nicastro White said. “We’re survivors.’’
This 75th high school reunion is a trip back in time to a far different era.
There were just over 200 in the class. Eight made it to this lunch reunion at Eat’n Park in Hermitage compared to 50 five years ago.
Nobody knew how many are still alive, said Nicastro White, who organized the event. But all were born in 1929 or 1930 and endured the Great Depression before entering high school.
“We were poor,’’ Dr. Martha Bruce said. “But we didn’t know we were poor.’’
Bruce survived another ordeal. While in high school, she contracted polio. The disease ravaged her body so hard she couldn’t attend school for months.
“I caught up in summer school and was able to graduate with my friends,’’ she said.
Although recovering from the disease as a teen, like many polio survivors the symptoms came roaring back late in her adulthood and she can no longer raise her arms.
While in high school these graduates witnessed as World War II raged in far away places. They recalled air raid drills and rationing on items like food, gasoline and stockings.
The Class of 1947 included an unusual group of men 3 to 4 years older than the rest who graduated with them.
These were World War II military veterans who enlisted while being underclassmen. They survived the war and returned to school.
The minimum draft age was 18, but 17 year olds could sometimes volunteer with their parents’ consent. Most seniors graduate at those ages, which means most of these men would be too young to volunteer if they were underclassmen during the war.
So how did they get into the military?
“They lied about their age,’’ Nicastro White said. It wasn’t immediately known if any of these vets were still living. None made it to the reunion.
Andy Mudrinich said he served in the Army for four years after graduating.
“I was in the Army when Russia blockaded Berlin and then the Korean War,’’ Mudrinich said. He was reticent about providing details.
Rosemarie Quarterson Akiba was an unusual graduate. Raised in the Hermitage countryside, Quarterson Akiba attended one of its one-room school houses.
School conditions were primitive.
“There was no electricity, no indoor plumbing and we had to use an outhouse,’’ she said. “And for drinking water the boys would take a bucket and fill it up at a stream near the school.’’
After hearing about a great Farrell High School teacher, Quarterson Akiba yearned to be in that class. To meet the school district’s residency requirements she moved into her grandparents’ Farrell home.
“I was glad I went,’’ she said. “I made a lot of friends.’’
