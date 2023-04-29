PINE TOWNSHIP — Allegheny Health Network has announced new leadership for its hospital in Pine Township.
Dr. Christopher C. Clark will succeed Dr. David Tupponce, effective May 7, as president of AHN Grove City, according to a news release.
Tupponce will serve as AHN’s senior vice president of institute operations.
Clark currently leads AHN Saint Vincent Hospital in Erie and AHN Westfield Memorial Hospital in Westfield, N.Y.
He will continue to also lead those hospitals, and Saint Vincent, Grove City and Westfield will now all be aligned under one management structure.
He’s a lifelong Erie resident and been president of Saint Vincent since 2017. He also works as a family physician.
At Saint Vincent, Clark has served as senior vice president of medical affairs and chief quality officer, and led the hospital’s capital expansion, a project that cost more than $200 million.
AHN also announced that Dr. Mark Rubino has been named president of Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights. He will continue as president of Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.
The appointments are subject to approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Clark and Rubino are seasoned clinical executives and strong hospital leaders, and they are both incredible community champions who are attuned to the diverse health care needs of the regions they serve, said AHN President James Benedict.
The changes align with AHN’s Living Health model and its market-centric approach, enabling the hospital system to better coordinate care for patients, he said.
