AHN Grove City President Dr. David Tupponce, who was dressed as the Grinch, high fives trick-or-treaters.

 TANNER MONDOK | Herald

PINE TOWNSHIP – Kids donning Halloween costumes flooded the AHN Grove City hospital parking lot Wednesday searching for candy at a trunk-or-treat event hosted by the hospital.

Tegan Texter, 7, right, takes candy from a bucket on Wednesday during AHN Grove City’s trunk-or-treat event.

The event featured hospital staff distributing candy to over 100 children in front of their decorated vehicles.

Ronin Winger, 5, takes candy from a box.

Paula Anderson, AHN Grove City administrative office executive assistant and member of the engagement council that put the event together, said they wanted to do something for the community and it served as a way to get staff together because they do not see each other outside of work often.

Myla Thompson, 6, takes candy from a bowl on Wednesday during AHN Grove City’s trunk-or-treat event.

Adam Critchlow, AHN Grove City director of operations, said the event was a nice way to interact with the community since they have not had many opportunities to do so for awhile due to COVID-19.

