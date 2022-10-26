PINE TOWNSHIP – Kids donning Halloween costumes flooded the AHN Grove City hospital parking lot Wednesday searching for candy at a trunk-or-treat event hosted by the hospital.
The event featured hospital staff distributing candy to over 100 children in front of their decorated vehicles.
Paula Anderson, AHN Grove City administrative office executive assistant and member of the engagement council that put the event together, said they wanted to do something for the community and it served as a way to get staff together because they do not see each other outside of work often.
Adam Critchlow, AHN Grove City director of operations, said the event was a nice way to interact with the community since they have not had many opportunities to do so for awhile due to COVID-19.
