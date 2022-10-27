GROVE CITY – AHN Grove City announced plans this morning for a $20 million upgrade and expansion at its Grove City hospital.
Much of the project, expected to begin next year, centers on expanding and improving its emergency room, said hospital President Dr. David Tupponce. But the work also includes adding space for its imaging department and upgrades for its internal utilities.
As part of this project State Sen. Michele Brooks, R-50, Jamestown, said the hospital projected was awarded a $500,000 grant from the state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.
The Herald will release more information as it becomes available. A complete story on the project will appear later online and Friday in The Herald's print edition.
