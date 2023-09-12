SHARON – Ahoy, WaterFire Sharon’s mateys are shipbuilding for this Saturday’s event.
Random Acts of Artists were all on deck Tuesday afternoon constructing small cardboard ships for this Saturday’s WaterFire’s theme, “Come Sail Away With Us!’’
The idea came from Sharpsville resident Adrianna Padilla, WaterFire’s land operations manager. She attended artistic events that had blank walls for kids to paint.
“I didn’t want just a plain wall,’’ Padilla said. “I thought if we came up with something that used our theme that it would would be more fun.’’
RAA came to the project in the normal way, Terry Polonsky, the non-profit artistic organization’s president said.
“Like most projects, we were asked for help,’’ Polonsky said.
Artisan Linda Clark of Hubbard was well along in creating a viking and pirate ship.
“We have so much fun doing these things,’’ Clark said.
Husband and wife team Dick and Mona Dilliland of Liberty, Ohio, were busy building their boat, which will look like water is lapping against its hull. Dick made it clear his wife was the talent behind the project.
“My mind is always filled with ideas for creating something,’’ Mona said.
The daylong WaterFire celebration in downtown Sharon is filled with food vendors, artisans and entertainers. It culminates with with lighting at sunset of 55 wood-filled metal baskets floating in the Shenango River.
WaterFire starts at 2 p.m. with a food court and artists lining downtown Sharon streets.
Sharon City School District’s Tiger Techs Robotics Team will be on site for demonstrations. Young WaterFire guests will have a “touch a truck” area from 3 to 7 p.m. between Main Avenue and Water Street.
Sharon Historical Society will lead history walks of North Sharon and into the former Westinghouse plant. The free tours start at noon, 2 and 4 p.m. at St. John’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church (the one with the golden onion dome), 389 Clark St.
Entertainment will be on the State Street bridge during the afternoon including the Ukaladies and Twirling Angels.
Music begins on the main stage with an area favorite “The Hern Brothers” from 4 to 7 p.m. Following is “Grant Street Exit,’’ another local classic rock group which will play from 8 to 10 p.m.
“We’re delighted to be able to book these bands for our final lighting of the 2023 season” Chip Mastrian, WaterFire co-chairman said in a news release. “These two bands are not only terrific entertainment, they still have quite a following because of how great their music has always been. We know our guests will love them.”
River entertainment begins at 7 p.m. with a blessing of the Shenango River, a tradition offered by Native American Leon Briggs. The ceremonial lighting of the WaterFire globe on the bridge and river basket lighting starts at 7:30 p.m.
More entertainment will be seen from the river, including vocalists Dan Hogan and Brianna Bojewski, and fire performer Jimmy Pyro.
“Although this is our last lighting of 2023, we will soon be announcing our dates for 2024” Karen Anderson, WaterFire land operations manager said in the release. “I never want to miss this opportunity to say thank you to our generous sponsors and donors, and our much appreciated volunteers”.
Sites for events in downtown Sharon will have nautical themes.
The cardboard boats will be erected on the grassy area that replaced the former Huntington Bank building demolished earlier this year. It’s been named “Painters Cove.’’
Paint will be provided for children.
And for parents – it will be water-based paint, Padilla said.
“It’s going to wash off easier than regular paint,’’ she said.
