CLARIFICATION
Former State Towers tenants have arrangements
All former State Towers former residents have found permanent housing. No former tenants are at local hotels. Emergency Rental Assistance Program funds are paying first and last month rent for some tenants. Others who are not ERAP eligible are being assisted through the Housing Assistance Program administered by Shenango Valley Urban League. ERAP is working with the Community Action Partnership of Mercer County to provide furniture, clothing, and welcome home kits to former tenants, according to county officials.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.