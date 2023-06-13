HERMITAGE – Starting today, spectators will be able to see a lot in only 10 seconds at the Olympic Fun Center.
“Thats about how fast a good roller skater can complete a 100 meter lap,’’ said James McMahon, executive of Roller Skating Association International said.
Thousands are expected to attend the association’s U.S. national speed and artistic roller skating championships at the Hermitage center.
Speed skating competition runs today through Sunday. Artistic roller skating — the equivalent of figure skating on ice — is set for June 26 to July 1.
Normally these events are held at venues in larger cities. But Olympic Fun owners Joe Smith and his wife Dawn convinced the association they and the greater community can handle this national event.
Competitors are arriving from all over — including Florida, California and New York — the country.
“We really want to promote the sport locally,’’ Smith said.
Along with showing the area could handle huge crowds the center had to pass the association’s inspection.
One requirement was the wooden skating floor had to have been recently covered with a special liquid plastic coating that is specifically designed for roller skating and costs $25,000 per treatment.
“Because there’s so many skaters for this event it will wear down much faster than normal and we’ll have to resurface it again in a few months,’’ Smith said.
Spectators have the option of paying a $5 daily entrance fee or $10 for all racing and artistic entrance events. Proceeds go back to the association, not Olympic Center.
This event is structured whereby hosting centers pay for much of the costs, such as bringing in bleachers for fans. Also, they lose their regular daily customers as most of the event is run throughout the entire day.
“Joe and Dawn are going to lose a lot of money on this,’’ McMahon said. “They’re doing something great here for the local community.’’
On Wednesday Olympic Center doors open at 7 a.m. with time trials to begin at 10 a.m. and run through around 6 p.m. when the rink will be turned over for competitors around 8 p.m. to warm up for future races beginning Thursday. Races will be held Friday and Saturday with premier championship races to start 7 p.m. Sunday.
There’s all sorts of divisions based on age, gender and both types of type of skates. – quad and inline. Quads are traditional roller skates with four wheels, two in front and two in the rear. Inline roller skates have wheels lined up in a straight row.
Food trucks will be available.
Once the center’s parking lot is filled participants and fans will park at the Shenango Valley Mall’s lot. The Mercer County Tourism Agency will run a shuttle bus from the mall to the center.
“I can promise you this is good family event to watch,’’ McMahon said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.