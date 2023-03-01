WILMINGTON TOWNSHIP – An Amish man who died in a horse and buggy crash Saturday in Wilmington Township is described as a “fine man and neighbor,” said Mercer County District Attorney Peter C. Acker.
Daniel N. Miller, 77, suffered a fatal injury in the crash that happened at 5:37 p.m. on New Castle-Mercer Road about 200 feet west of Rodgers Road, police said.
The horse was destroyed due to injuries suffered in the accident.
State police said a pickup truck rear-ended the horse and buggy, and Miller was ejected from the buggy.
Acker urged drivers to be aware of Amish horses and buggies, a common sight around the county.
“Motorists need to be vigilant for the presence of Amish buggies on the highways, specifically in areas where there is significant Amish population,” Acker said.
Acker said the truck was going 40 to 45 mph and at that speed, destroyed the buggy and killed the occupant.
Miller lived across a large field from the accident scene, Acker said.
A man at the scene inquired about Miller’s welfare.
“When I told him that Dan had died, he completely broke down in tears and began to explain what a fine man and neighbor Dan was,” Acker said.
Miller’s friend, Donald Little, said he was a beautiful man, with a wonderful sense of humor.
“He will be missed by all who knew him,” Little said. “He did not deserve to be killed in such a manner ... I am truly saddened by the loss of my friend.”
