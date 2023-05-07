Moments after performing in the Shenango Valley Chorale’s last show of the season, Diane Donnelly Eakin spun toward fellow singer Laura Ackley and wished her well.
“See you in a few months,” Eakin said Sunday before slipping out the door of Sharon First United Methodist Church.
The chorale performed 13 compositions — including “Fanfare for the Common Man” and three other songs by Aaron Copland, one of the most highly regarded American composers — with United States origins.
The patriotic show also included “In Flanders Fields,” based on the poem by John McCrae, a Canadian soldier who died in World War I. Fittingly, since McCrae’s poem refers to poppies that grew in the same fields that saw so much bloodshed during the war, the performers in Sunday’s concert wore poppies on their outfits.
Stephen Barr, wrapping up his ninth year as the chorale’s director, said he thought it was important to focus on the work of American composers with the concert as a matter of patriotism.
The show featured the work of 17 instrumentalists, many of whom perform with the Youngstown Symphony, including accompanist Paula Kubik.
The Shenango Area Youth Chorus — comprised of young singers from throughout the area led by director Julie Freeman Kerr — also performed during the show, with a four-song performance directly before intermission and the “Sesame Street” tune, “Sing (Sing a Song).”
Barr said the chorale always looks forward to performing with the youth chorus.
“Julie does a tremendous job with them,” he said. “They came in and stole the show, as it should be.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.