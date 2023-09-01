SHARPSVILLE – Christy Fier endured some of the worst of life en route to celebrating his 100th birthday this past week.
Drafted into the Army during World War II, the Sharpsville resident saw action in the Battle of the Bulge, the German military's last-gasp offensive in December and January of 1944 and 1945
“There’s not too many of us left,’’ the soft-spoken, wiry Fier said.
With his three children — Chris Fier, Margaret Cashier and Elaine Rainey — by his side, Christy Fier told stories of seeing action during the war – some of which they never heard before.
Also known as the Ardennes Offensive, the fierce winter battle was Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler’s last roll of the dice to pull out a victory. Instead, it left his army in shambles.
It also took a heavy toll on Allied forces.
With around 19,000 American deaths and some 75,000 total casualties, it was the United States' largest and bloodiest single battle in World War II.
Fier served with the 26th Division 328 Infantry Regiment, commanded by the legendary Gen. George S. Patton.
Raised in Uniontown, Pa., Fier was schooled only through the 8th grade. It was the Great Depression, and money was tight.
He joined the Civilian Conservation Corps at 16 and sent much of his $30-a-month pay home to his parents. When World War II hit, he was drafted into the Army in February 1943.
After basic training at Ft. Meade, Md., he was shipped off with his unit to Europe. Eventually, they hit French shores.
Fier’s first action was in the Moncourt Woods where at the outset two of his pals in the unit were killed.
His memory has blurred a bit in the years since, and he said it’s hard for him to connect his actions to specific battles. But he knows death surrounded him.
“I had a bullet hit my helmet and it ricochet,’’ Fier said. “It just missed killing me.’’
There’s an amusing story he well remembers. In a fighting lull, he urgently needed a bathroom break and headed off into the woods.
Feeling safe he left his rifle in the truck with his unit. When returning he was stunned to find the truck left without him.
He was alone – without a weapon – at the enemy’s doorstep.
“Then I saw 12 German soldiers come at me,’’ Fier said. “They could have killed me right then and there.’’
He thought he had breathed his last.
“But I saw they all had their hands up,’’ Fier said. “They were surrendering.’’
It was a further relief when one of the enemy soldiers turned over his pistol.
Using hand gestures he got them to follow him. Hiking to American lines miles away, he realized they were all behind him.
“I thought to myself, ‘They can kill me. We’re never going to get to where we need to go,’ ” Fier said.
Finally arriving at a town, the name of which escapes him, he found American soldiers. He had to practically beg one of the military police to take the Germans off his hands.
“He didn’t know what to do with them,’’ Fier said. “I told him, ‘I don’t care what you do with them – take them.’ ’’
His work wasn’t done. It took him three days to find his unit.
“I was glad to see them,’’ Fier said.
But there was no time for comfort. The fighting resumed.
He and his unit slugged it out with the enemy tree by tree in the woods.
“Nothing was easy,’’ Fier said. “We had to fight our way through.’’
His unit fought their way into what was then Czechoslovakia and is now the Czech Republic and Slovakia.
"We liberated one town,'' he recalled.
It was shortly later the war ended in Europe.
After returning home, Fier moved to Sharon in 1947 and worked at the former Sharon Steel where he retired. He married twice and outlived both of his wives.
He now lives with his son Chris and his wife. Fier needs a walker to get about, he’s a devout Christian and frequently asks new friends if they know Jesus.
A birthday celebration for him at Family Life Church last Saturday drew over 100.
His children said after the war he suffered from post traumatic stress syndrome. He never talked to them before in such detail about his combat experiences.
On this day when he did there were times Fier had to close his eyes.
The war still haunts him.
“When the war ended I was just happy to be alive,’’ he said.
At times Fier said he looks at his service medals encased in glass frames hanging on the living room wall.
Among them include a Bronze Star, the French Legion of Honour, Victory Medal and multiple campaign medals.
Despite the mental scars from the war, Frier said he’s a happy man.
“I found something,’’ he said. “I found Jesus.’’
