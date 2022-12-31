GROVE CITY – Among the kids at Grove City Community Library Saturday morning Mayla Lawry was the flashiest – literally.
Wearing oversized glasses with flashing lights, Lawry, 5, of Grove City, was among the 125 children and parents attending the library’s seventh annual New Year’s Eve party.
“I’m going to be a rock star,’’ Lawry, 5, said as she held a pretend microphone to her mouth. She and others danced to 70s music in a library room transformed to resemble at disco-tech from that era.
“This is my favorite time of the year for parties,’’ said Heather Baker, the children’s librarian, who developed the event. “And this is a nice family activity.’’
Other event features included creating crafts and coloring. and those joining the Bunny Hop dance got a good workout.
This was a free party but organizers asked parents to bring snacks and a donation to Grove City Area Pet Rescue.
Avery Morrison, 8, of Grove City, danced with her “new best friend.”
When asked who she meant, Morrison said, “I don’t know, I just met her.’’
The one-hour party had the traditional countdown to welcome in the new year — at noon instead of midnight, when revelers half a world away in Bangkok, Thailand, would have been ringing in 2023.
Children cranked their noisemakers as balloons fell from the ceiling.
“I’m having an awesome time,’’ said Alice Moran, 5 of Mercer.
