bunny hop.JPG

Heather Baker, children’s librarian at Grove City Community Library, leads children and adults in the bunny hop dance at the library party on Saturday morning. The library annually holds a New Year’s Eve party with dancing, coloring and other activities.

GROVE CITY – Among the kids at Grove City Community Library Saturday morning Mayla Lawry was the flashiest – literally.

Wearing oversized glasses with flashing lights, Lawry, 5, of Grove City, was among the 125 children and parents attending the library’s seventh annual New Year’s Eve party.

“I’m going to be a rock star,’’ Lawry, 5, said as she held a pretend microphone to her mouth. She and others danced to 70s music in a library room transformed to resemble at disco-tech from that era.

“This is my favorite time of the year for parties,’’ said Heather Baker, the children’s librarian, who developed the event. “And this is a nice family activity.’’

noise.JPG

Children at the seventh annual New Year’s Eve party at Grove City Community Library on Saturday blow horns and crank-up other noisemakers to welcome in the new year. Instead of midnight the library used noon to celebrate the change-over so kids wouldn’t have to wait up until the official new year.

Other event features included creating crafts and coloring. and those joining the Bunny Hop dance got a good workout.

This was a free party but organizers asked parents to bring snacks and a donation to Grove City Area Pet Rescue.

Avery Morrison, 8, of Grove City, danced with her “new best friend.”

When asked who she meant, Morrison said, “I don’t know, I just met her.’’

The one-hour party had the traditional countdown to welcome in the new year — at noon instead of midnight, when revelers half a world away in Bangkok, Thailand, would have been ringing in 2023.

Rock star.jpg

Mayla Lawry, 5, of Grove City, enjoys a fun time Saturday at Grove City Community Library.

Children cranked their noisemakers as balloons fell from the ceiling.

“I’m having an awesome time,’’ said Alice Moran, 5 of Mercer.

Tags

Trending Video