HERMITAGE — Local cat owners can pick up some cat food at an upcoming distribution hosted by the Animal Protection League of Western Pennsylvania.
The distribution will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday at Hermitage Fire Station 3 on Maple Drive, in Hermitage.
The APL will provide 91 bags of cat food, recognizing how old the late animal lover and Greenville resident Jean Harnett would have been this year. Harnett died in 2018.
APL President Stacey Squatrito thanked the Glenn and Jean Harnett Private Charitable Foundation for making the distribution possible.
The foundation, which was founded in memory of Jean and her husband Glenn, has supported previous APL pet food distributions.
For more information on the APL, visit the organization's Facebook page at "Animal Protection League of Western Pa — APL" or their website at www.aplofwesternpa.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.