HERMITAGE — When Brian Reiter and his wife recently adopted a cat from the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, he was impressed with the staff and the shelter's operations.
With a background in local law enforcement, private security, and retail theft prevention, Reiter, of South Pymatuning, took that enthusiasm and applied when the animal shelter needed an assistant animal control officer.
That application culminated in a swearing-in ceremony Tuesday morning before District Judge Mary Ann Odem, although Reiter started working with the animal shelter Monday.
"After seeing what Angelia and the crew have done with the shelter, I knew as soon as I saw the job opportunity that this was a team I wanted to be a part of," Reiter said, referring to shelter Manager Angelia Sherman.
The animal shelter's original animal control officer, John Gaut, was sworn-in May of 2021.
Prior to Gaut's arrival, shelter staff handled animal control calls and relied on local police to issue citations, depending on the situation. Bringing on Gaut allowed him to handle both responsibilities.
With Reiter on the job, Sherman said Reiter and Gaut will work overlapping shifts to provide animal control coverage seven days a week, without either officer having to work nonstop.
Duane Piccirilli, president of the animal shelter's board of directors, said the board was very excited to add Brian to the shelter's staff.
Like other companies, Piccirilli said the shelter staff struggled to find qualified employees after the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board eventually came to the decision to increase the shelter staff to three full-time people, not only providing for providing animal control services but to maintain the staffing level needed to care for the shelter's animals.
"Working at a shelter is not easy work, but very rewarding if you love animals," Piccirilli said.
Several part-time positions were also combined, and Piccirilli described Sherman's leadership, along with the shelter's full-time and part-time employees, as a "great team" to serve the Shenango Valley.
