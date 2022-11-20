HERMITAGE — As people continue to abandon cats and dogs at the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, officials are heightening security measures.
Thanks to a recent donation from the Glenn and Jean Harnett Private Charitable Foundation, shelter officials were able to secure a new “state-of-the-art” camera system, shelter Manager Angelia Sherman said.
“This will allow us to have camera coverage everywhere,” Sherman said.
Although shelter officials have sometimes dealt with people wandering through the area, the bigger concern is people abandoning their animals during the shelter’s off-hours.
In the past five years she has served as shelter manager, Sherman said she has seen multiple animals dropped off and discovered by shelter staff in the morning, including dogs tied to the front doorknob and dead animals left on the shelter’s porch.
That problem has only gotten worse since the COVID-19 pandemic, when people began adopting animals because they were home due to the lockdowns. Later, these people went back to their normal lives and decided they didn’t want an animal, Sherman said.
In many other cases, the people adopted animals while living in apartments that didn’t normally allow pets, since the national moratorium on evictions prevented the property owners from taking action.
Later, when the moratorium was lifted, the pet owners were faced with eviction unless they got rid of the animals, Sherman said.
These people also call the animal shelter on the day of their eviction, not when they receive the 30-day notice to remove their animals.
“I feel for them, but the owners knew they were making the wrong decision and now the animal is going to suffer because of it,” Sherman said.
Since the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter is beyond-capacity for animals — as are most animal-related organizations throughout the country — shelter officials have to tell callers they can’t receive a surrendered animal.
This results in some animals simply being abandoned at the shelter when there are no staff members present, Sherman said.
However, aside from the added strain on the shelter’s capacity, the animal’s healthcare puts an added strain on the shelter’s finances and staff.
In another impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of these temporary pet owners couldn’t afford to properly feed or care for the animals, which places the hardship on the animal shelter, Sherman said.
“We’ve had more emaciated dogs here in six months than in the past five years,” Sherman said.
Aside from the financial costs for the animal shelter, many of these animals’ special needs fall to a small number of staff.
These staff members must not only perform routine duties such as walking dogs, cleaning kennels or feeding animals, but ensuring each animal’s unique needs are met, such as providing the correct medications or only feeding a certain amount of food, Sherman said.
These financial burdens, especially veterinary bills, are why the security system, which cost almost $5,000, may not have been possible without the foundation’s donation, Sherman said.
The Glenn and Jean Harnett Private Charitable Foundation has made previous donations to the animal shelter.
“We’re very fortunate to have the foundation and everything they’ve done for us over the years,” Sherman said.
Duane Piccirilli, chairman of the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter’s board of directors, added that the foundation has been a “blessing” for the animal shelter, and that the increased security would protect not only the shelter’s animals, but the staff as well.
“We are blessed to have them in our community,” Piccirilli said of the foundation.
With the security system in place, which can be accessed by both shelter staff and the Hermitage Police Department, people who abandon animals at the shelter can be identified and prosecuted by the police or Humane Society of Mercer County.
People caught loitering on the property can also be prosecuted, Sherman said.
Animal shelter officials are also in the process of fundraising toward a new, larger building that will be located off of Lynnwood Drive in Hermitage.
When that building is eventually constructed, Sherman said the security system can be re-installed in the new animal shelter.
