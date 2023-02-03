HERMITAGE — As officials moved forward into 2023, Shenango Valley Animal Shelter Manager Angelia Sherman said the staff are facing many of the same challenges as last year — particularly low adoptions and high numbers of dogs.

Limited space remains a problem for the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, which was originally built in 1966 for animal control. The animal shelter has since transitioned to a primarily no-kill shelter, but shelter staff must contend with limited kennels and amenities.

Sherman said when she entered the shelter last Saturday, there were 21 dogs but only 15 kennels.

Animal-related organizations “everywhere” are dealing with surges of animals, but Sherman said she has had some success transferring animals to other shelters or agencies with available space.

The process is hampered by state laws though, since animals in Pennsylvania are considered property.

When any dog comes to the animal shelter, it must be held for 48 hours before it can be considered property of the animal shelter. If there is evidence the dog has an owner, such as a collar or a chip, Sherman said the process is closer to 12 days.

“That makes it a lot harder for us, because then we have to wait before we can get the animal vetted or adopted,” Sherman said of the waiting period.

According to the animal shelter’s information, 144 dogs came to the animal shelter in 2022. There were 36 adoptions, 73 returned to owners, nine transferred, and 17 at the shelter.

Meanwhile, 135 cats came to the shelter in that same time. Of those, 94 were adopted, 23 were sent to foster homes and 16 are at the shelter.

Although the shelter have dealt with higher numbers of dogs in the past — including about 245 dogs in 2018 — Sherman said the biggest problem now facing the shelter is that adoptions are significantly lower.

So while there are technically fewer dogs overall coming to the shelter, they tend to remain at the shelter instead of finding a forever home.

“We haven’t had people coming through to adopt like we did in the past. This is probably the lowest it’s been since I’ve been here,” Sherman said.

Another trend that developed throughout 2022 were dog owners abandoning their animals as the dogs reached the end of their lives. This presents a number of issues for the dogs, since they’re accustomed to living with their owners and are dealing with multiple health issues due to their age, Sherman said.

Sherman said she suspects the COVID-19 pandemic is at fault, since the pandemic’s impact on jobs and finances can make it difficult for pet owners to afford the various veterinary costs associated with caring for elderly animals.

These veterinary costs, the burden of housing the dogs in an over-capacity facility, are instead passed on to the shelter and its staff, Sherman said.

Duane Piccirilli, president of the animal shelter’s board of directors, said the board members have mixed emotions listening to the stories of shelter staff that must sit with abandoned or surrendered animals that are in “too much pain or fragile” to survive.

“We are thankful that our staff members are there to provide the love these animals deserve in their final moments, but it’s hard not to be upset with people that can abandon their animals at this point in their lives,” Piccirilli said.

Cat adoptions have remained steady though, and Sherman said a grant from the Glenn and Jean Harnett Private Charitable Foundation funded multiple trap-neuter-return events throughout 2022, which further helps reduce the number of stray and community cats.

The animal shelter has partnered with local clinics including Happy Tales Veterinary Hospital in Clark and Steel Valley Spay Neuter in Ohio for these events, Sherman said.

“When we had a ‘spay day’ at Happy Tales. The staff would come in on a Sunday and spay and neuter 30 cats for us,” Sherman said.

Sherman said she would also like to increase the staff at the animal shelter, at least by a full-time employee who could serve as an assistant animal control officer and a part-time kennel attendant.

Although there are volunteers, a volunteer can’t be at the animal shelter without a staff member present, and volunteers are also unable to handle animal control duties, which is one of the primary services the shelter provides to its member municipalities, Sherman said.

The animal shelter has employed John Gaut as its animal control officer since 2021. He is able to issue citations for problematic pet owners instead of relying on local police, Sherman said.

“Citations aren’t for when someone’s dog accidentally gets loose for the first or second time. We try to work with pet owners,” Sherman said. “Citations are for the fourth or fifth or sixth time, or when it’s the same dog we’re getting called out to weekly or daily.”

According to the animal shelter’s information, there were 169 calls in 2022 for loose animals in the community. There were 63 citations issued, of which 43 were found guilty, five were found not guilty, six were withdrawn or reached plea deals, and nine received no response.

Of the shelter’s member municipalities, there were 36 citations in Sharon, two in Sharpsville, four in Shenango Township, 12 in Farrell, and nine in Hermitage, the information states.

However, animal shelter officials are looking to raise funds toward a new building that would offer more space and amenities than the current shelter located at 2599 Broadway Road, Hermitage.

Aside from more kennels, the planned building would include services such as a quarantine area with its own air ventilation system for newly-arrived animals, as well as a self-contained drop-off area for police.

The new shelter would be on land along Lynnwood Drive that was donated by the Shenango Valley Foundation in 2019. Shelter officials have worked to make the design more affordable over the years, and site preparation work was completed in 2021.

Piccirilli said the fundraising campaign toward the new building was temporarily slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but officials are planning for some fundraising opportunities in the spring and hope to break ground later this year.

Naming rights for donors are available for multiple rooms and areas, ranging from $100 for a personalized brick, $5,000 for an outside dog exercise area, $20,000 for a meet-and-greet room, to shelter naming rights for $500,000, according to shelter information.

For more information on adoptions, donations or applying to the animal shelter, visit the group’s Facebook page, “Shenango Valley Animal Shelter” or website at sv-as.com, or call 724-342-5834.

Donations toward the new animal shelter can be sent to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter fund, c/o Community Foundation of Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio, Suite 301, 7 W. State St., Sharon, PA, 16146