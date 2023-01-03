HERMITAGE – Ann Coleman said she will use her candidacy for Mercer County commissioner to build upon her local advocacy and efforts for improving Mercer County communities, creating opportunities for economic growth, supporting first responders, and addressing the addiction crisis.
Mercer County will have at least one new commissioner after the 2023 election because Commissioner Scott Boyd is not seeking reelection to what would be a third term.
The county's three commissioners — Republicans Boyd and Chairman Matt McConnell, and Democrat Tim McGonigle — have been in office since 2016.
Coleman, who is running on the Republican ticket in the 2023 election, said she is concerned with population loss in the area. To achieve everything she believes is important, the county needs people.
“As Mercer County continues to lose population, we need to create economic opportunities that will bring people home to Mercer County and attract new residents,” Coleman said. “We must establish an economic environment that includes jobs for everyone.”
Coleman, a Hermitage resident, also believes that the county needs to make the most out of the county's low cost of living, safe communities, good schools, and recreational opportunities.
“As your next Mercer County commissioner, I will work with community and business leaders to make certain we can attract employers and families by keeping taxes low, while providing excellent public services to our residents,” Coleman said.
Coleman said Mercer County voters deserve fiscally responsible officials in the courthouse who will control costs and keep taxes in check.
“It is also crucial that we work cooperatively with our local communities to support our first responders,” Coleman said. “And to make sure resources are available to combat the ongoing addiction crisis that is devastating many of our local families.”
Coleman touts a 25-year history of working for Mercer County. She has served as a legislative aide in the state senate, U.S. Congress and the state House of Representatives. Mercer County Commissioners named her last year as the county's representative to America250PA, the state's commission to celebrate the nation's 250th anniversary in 2026.
Coleman said her experience working at and knowledge of all levels of government – local, state, and federal – means that she knows how government works and doesn’t work.
Her years of working and volunteering in the county provide her with an understanding of the community and its needs, Coleman said.
“I made a choice to live and work in Mercer County because I appreciate our way of life and shared values,” Coleman said. “I will be an independent voice in the courthouse with a focus on looking at every issue under the lens of what is best for our communities.”
Coleman is on the boards of the Community Library of the Shenango Valley, the Mercer County Regional Planning Commission, and the Shenango Valley Good Samaritans. She is an officer for the Shenango Valley Kiwanis Club, and a member of the Greenville and Grove City chambers of commerce, and Penn Northwest.
Coleman lives in Hermitage with Randy, her husband of 26 years, and has two adult children.
“Mercer County is a great place to live, work, play, and raise a family,” Coleman said. We must keep our kids excited for a future here – and that happens through economic growth and excellent public services.”
