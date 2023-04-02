SHARON — Another weekend storm whipped through the area Saturday afternoon, bringing down trees, power lines and the Sharon Little League scoreboard.
“The board supports came completely out of the ground,” said Dave Bodien, vice president of the organization.
He and other Little League leaders were assessing the damage, noting that the scoreboard bent part of the fence — a new one was installed around the field perimeter in February.
The fence and other improvements were funded by a grant from Honda; the sign with the sponsor information also came down, and there was no damage following last Saturday’s storm.
The property is owned by the city of Sharon, which will be dealing with insurance, said Nick Donatelli, president of Sharon Little League, adding that opening day is May 6 and practices have started.
More than 6,000 people in Mercer County were without power around 1:30 p.m., according to the First Energy outage map.
That number climbed to more than 17,000 by 2:45 p.m. with the majority of the outages being reported in Mercer, Hermitage and Coolspring, East Lackawannock, Jackson, Perry, Sandy Lake, Shenango and Springfield townships.
Mercer Area Junior Senior High School canceled its Saturday night performance of “Legally Blonde the Musical” because of the power outage. Electric service at the school was restored in time for the musical’s 2 p.m. Sunday performance.
Residents throughout Mercer County reported downed power lines and trees and outages on Saturday, which is keeping the 911 center very busy, a dispatcher said.
A wind advisory remained in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday with gusts up to 70 miles per hour. A severe thunderstorm warning expired at 1:45 p.m., and a severe thunderstorm watch was in place until 6 p.m. Saturday.
The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh said that the storms could produce hail the size of ping pong balls, and that the high winds are related to a significant increase in barometric pressure.
To report a power outage, Penn Power customers can visit First Energy’s website at firstenergycorp.com/fehome.html or call 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877).
They can also sign up for text messages by texting “REG” to 544487. Then the outage can be reported by texting “OUT” to 544487.
Customers who need to communicate in other ways can report an outage through a relay service or by filling out an outage form on the website.
