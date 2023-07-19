STONEBORO – Farmers and tractors from all over the county will join together to show off and compete this weekend.
The Mercer County Antique Power Association is hosting its 31st annual antique and tractor engine show from Thursday to Sunday.
Admission is $5 Thursday to Saturday and the event is free on Sunday. The event is located at the Stoneboro Fairgrounds, 2381 Mercer Road, Stoneboro.
The program will be headlined by the tractor pull. The Thursday and Friday tractor pulls will feature the association’s members and exhibitors. The Saturday tractor pull will be open for anyone to join.
Sunday will be focused on the kids, with a children’s pull and scholarship winners being announced.
“We have been giving scholarships for a few years now,” Association President Reece Coulter said. “We give out some kind of agricultural prompt, anyone who is related to a member can write a response. Then we pick the top two and give them a scholarship for their next year of schooling.”
Each day will also feature vendors, demonstrations and food provided from MCAPA kitchen.
Friday and Saturday will feature live music from at least nine bands such as the Pine Valley Boys, Tug Creek and Matt Efaw & RFD.
The concert performances will start at 7 p.m. on Friday and 1 p.m. on Saturday.
