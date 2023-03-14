HERMITAGE – Even though The Little Mermaid will be performed at three Mercer County high schools this year – West Middlesex last week, Hickory this week, and Sharon March 30 – and two more in Lawrence County, Hickory High School Spring Musical Director Julie Kerr said that is not a negative.
“We’re just supporting each other,” Kerr said. “We’ve all put a positive spin on it.”
Hickory High School will be performing The Little Mermaid at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Kerr said Hickory and Sharpsville both did “Hello, Dolly!” one year, and people did a “tour of ‘Dollys.’”
Her hypothesis about the abundance of “Mermaid” shows has to do with theater companies that hold the rights to the most popular musicals. When live theater — from Broadway to the local high school auditoriums — went on hiatus during the COVID pandemic, that revenue evaporated.
“We’ve all talked about it and we felt that maybe it was because the theater company lost so much money during COVID and they’re going to make it up this year,” Kerr said.
Both Kerr and Frank McCauley, Sharon’s musical director, said they picked the show without knowing the other schools were doing it.
Usually, the unwritten rule has been organizations must be 30 miles apart to procure the rights to the same show.
“By the time we started auditions and set rental, there was no going back,” McCauley said.
In addition to the three Mercer County “The Little Mermaid” performances, two schools in Lawrence County also have performed or are going to be performing the show this spring – Shenango performed it last weekend and New Castle holds it the weekend of March 30.
No matter what, that’s not going to deter any of the schools from doing their best.
Hickory’s show this year has “a little something for everyone,” Kerr said.
Hickory’s Little Mermaid features four seniors: Ava Urda as Ariel; Austin McKinney as Prince Eric; Ava Gargiulo as Ursula; and Emmett Walzer as Sebastian.
Maureen Murray accompanies the show on piano, and the choreographer is Margie Rapp.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors and can be purchased by calling 724-981-8750 extension 1242 or at the door.
