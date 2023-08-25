An early Friday morning thunderstorm with damaging winds clobbered the area by downing trees that created road closures and left thousands without electricity.
Power outages popped up throughout Mercer County during the storm.
At 1 p.m. Friday, Penn Power reported having around 3,000 customers without power. By 4 p.m. the number had been whittled down to 1,800.
The utility said most of those customers’ power would be restored by 11 p.m. Saturday but indicated some might spill over into Sunday.
FirstEnergy brought in 120 additional line workers from its other systems to help restore electricity to Penn Power customers, said Todd Meyers, a Penn Power spokesman.
“We also brought in contractor help out of Ohio,’’ he said.
Just after midnight, Friday Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport’s weather station recorded steady winds of 35 mph with gusts up to 54 mph.
Downed trees and heavy branches not only caused havoc with power lines but roads as well.
“Mercer County was the only county where we had to close some roads,’’ said Saxon Daugherty, a PennDOT spokesman for the agency's District 1, which includes northwestern Pennsylvania.
A downed power line forced PennDOT to close Wasser Bridge and Good Hope Road from the intersection of Route 846 in West Salem Township to the intersection of Route 18 in Hempfield Township.
Route 718 met a similar fate — it was closed from the intersection of Route 846 in Hermitage to the intersection of Buckeye Drive in South Pymatuning Township. PennDOT was waiting for the downed electric lines to be cleared from both roads before they could reopen.
After the storm PennDOT closed Route 318 from the intersection of Pulaski Mercer Road to the intersection of Stone Base Road in East Lackawannock Township. That road was reopened around 11 a.m., Daugherty said.
Mercer County 911 reported no storm-related injuries, but the Shenango Valley got hit the worst with Sharpsville topping the list, a 911 dispatcher said.
A bleary-eyed Edwin Getway, Sharpsville Volunteer Fire Department’s assistant fire chief, didn’t argue that assessment.
“I’ve been up all night,’’ Getway said around 2 p.m. Friday.
Most of his work was handling downed trees which generated lots of outages in the western side of town.
“A couple homes got damaged but nothing severe,’’ he said.
Keith Jones, golf superintendent of Avalon Country Club at Buhl Park, had lots of work.
“We had a lot of debris over the course,’’ Jones said.
There were true signs of survival.
A huge downed branch at Buhl Park cracked open a bee colony. Soldier bees were protecting the queen bee by covering her body.
And neighborly help was found.
Sharpsville resident Jim Thomas was trimming grass for neighbors who lost power.
“That's the way things are done around here,’’ Thomas said of his aid. “They’re having a big family reunion tomorrow so I’m doing what I can for them.’’
