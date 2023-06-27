HERMITAGE – Sorry roller skate racers, the artistic skating competition underway in Hermitage has more style.
Starting today Olympic Fun Center in Hermitage is hosting the American Artistic Roller Skating Championship. Earlier this month the center hosted the U.S. Roller Speed Skating Championship.
The artistic competition runs through Sunday.
“This is a much easier event to set up for compared to speed skating,’’ Joe Smith, who along with his wife Dawn owns the Fun Center, said.
With some speed skaters whizzing by at over 35mph a number of safety precautions are required. Soft barriers had to be erected between the rink’s race course and fans sitting in bleachers, and certain walls needed padding.
Like getting selected to host the races, the rink had to meet qualifications for the artistic competition.
“Our rink’s ceiling is high enough for roller skaters to perform jumps and lifts,’’ Smith said.
A raised area above the rink’s floor was created for judges. The rink’s floor already had defined circles and loops needed in some of the competitions where skaters are graded on how well they trace them with just a single push of their skates.
To scout out the rink skaters, their coaches and choreographers and judges began arriving on Monday.
American Artistic Roller Skating, the non-profit organization governing the competition, has over 250 artistic skaters signed up, James McMahon said. He is executive director of Roller Skating Association International, an affiliated organization that is overseeing the event.
“We’re seeing a rebirth of artistic roller skating,’’ McMahon said.
He explained that the over 60-crowd enjoys the artistic side of the sport because it isn’t as physically demanding as speed skating.
“But they are very competitive,’’ McMahon said with a smile.
Spectators have the option of paying a $5 daily entrance fee or $10 for all remaining events.
Between the two skating events, organizers said up to 2,500 could arrive in Hermitage. Several local hotels said they’re completely filled up and credit it in large part to the competition.
And another local industry is benefitting from the event, McMahon said.
“Local beauticians have called us up thanking us,’’ he said. “They’re saying they got booked up from competitors wanting to get their hair done.’’
