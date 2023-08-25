HERMITAGE — The students in Amy Cox’s kindergarten class said “thank you” Thursday morning to Hudson Companies for the developer’s work renovating Artman Elementary School’s courtyard.
The courtyard, which features some colorful artwork done by some of the Hermitage School District’s art students, now has amenities, such as an amphitheater that allow the courtyard to be used as an outdoor classroom, courtesy of the company, school Superintendent Dr. Dan Bell said.
Officials with the Hermitage-based developer, headed by Tyler Hudson, had previously reached out to the school district about assisting with any of the district’s projects.
Bell said Hudson Companies donated “everything” toward the courtyard, from labor to stone to landscaping.
Once the courtyard’s grass is grown in, there are plans to install a shade sail over the instructional area and possibly a water feature, he said.
The courtyard was dedicated to Linda Hickman, who served as a teacher at Artman Elementary School since 1993. She retired from Artman as a librarian in 2012, and passed away in 2021.
