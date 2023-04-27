NEW WILMINGTON — A separation agreement approved by the Wilmington Area School Board should have included the employee’s name, a media attorney said.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the board emerged from a 25-minute executive session for a 9-0 vote to unanimously approve a personnel motion for the “separation agreement with employee #682.” Personnel is an approved reason for private discussions for boards.
Superintendent Dr. Terence Meehan and Solicitor Michael Bonner declined to identify the employee, citing the personnel exception to the state’s open meeting law. Efforts to reach all nine board members were unsuccessful.
Bonner said the district wants to protect the confidentiality of employees. He said the vote concerned the retirement of a teacher. During the board’s March 28 meeting, the board accepted the retirement of middle school teacher Kimberly Telesz, effective June 12. Telesz, who has worked in the district for 22 years, was identified.
Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel with the Pennsylvania News Media Association, told The News the board should have announced the name and details of the agreement before voting on it so the public could comment before the action took place.
“There is no expectation of privacy in this information because it’s public information and expressly so pursuant to law,” Melewsky said. “The same logic applies to the leave approval. Publicly funded employee benefits like salary, leave time and any other payments made are expressly public records, including the name of the person who receives the benefit and the details of the benefit itself.”
The News requested the employee’s name through a Freedom of Information Act request with the district’s business manager, Josh Latore on Wednesday. The district has five business days to respond in writing. Within that time frame it must grant or deny the request, citing the legal basis for the denial or partial denial and explain the right to appeal or invoke a 30-calendar-day extension for certain reasons.
“It’s not necessary (to comment) on personnel matters,” Meehan said. “It’s a protective measure that’s a general practice, not something that is required.”
Melewsky said if it’s a medical leave, the public is not entitled to details about a diagnosis or treatment plan for example, but the fact that medical leave is approved for a specific public employee is public record.
“Taxpayer-funded benefits are public records pursuant to law because the public has a right to know how their money is being spent, by whom and the reason for the expenditure,” she said.
New Castle schools will not include an employee’s name on a school board agenda if the matter violates the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, also known as HIPPA, said Michelle Joseph, a secretary for the administration. The federal law required the creation of national standards to protect sensitive patient health information from being disclosed without the patient’s consent or knowledge.
As a rule of thumb when it comes to adults and professionals, the Laurel School District will use the names of personnel on school board agendas, said Superintendent Leonard Rich. Ellwood City Superintendent Dr. Wes Shipley said they may leave the name blank on the agenda until the board meeting due to confidentiality.
“For example, we may be working towards filling a teaching position and have two candidates that meet the board,” Shipley said. “We don’t want to give a name until the board makes it official. The name appears in the minutes of the meeting.”
