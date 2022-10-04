The last of five victims killed in the Delaware Township fire Sept. 16 has been identified.
Brian Morris of McGaheysville, Va., died along with the woman and her three children who resided in the farmhouse destroyed in the fire on District Road in Delaware Township, state police said.
John Libonati, Mercer County coroner, said Morris is the father of the 3 children killed in the blaze which also claimed the life of their mother. The couple divorced about 5 years ago, Libonati said. But he was in town and stayed at the farmhouse.
Identifying Morris took longer due to a delay in getting his medical records from the Veterans Administration, he added.
The other four victims who lived at the home are:
• Elizabeth Seltzer, 33, and her three children.
• Jordan Seltzer, 1, male
• Ainsley Seltzer, 3, female
• Paisley Seltzer, 6, female
State police said so far there’s no evidence of foul play involved in the fire but the investigation is ongoing. The cause of the victims' deaths also remains under investigation pending forensic results.
