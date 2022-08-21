GROVE CITY — Aug. 20 will forever be known as “Homer Christie Saturday Science Day.”
“At 98 years young, he still has a passion for science and teaching,” said Grove City Mayor Randy Riddle.
Saturday morning in the science lab, Riddle presented Christie a proclamation on behalf of the borough for dedicating more than 50 years to the science program at Grove City High School.
“I’m surprised. I don’t deserve it,” Christie said.
He taught science classes and hosted Saturday Science, a special weekend session of hands-on experiments that inspired multiple generations of students.
Christie, who soon turns 99, was celebrated on Saturday by his family, community members and GCHS Class of 1967, which met for its 55th reunion.
The alumni had asked Christie if he would host Saturday Science for their reunion, and he was immediately on board, planning an experiment to create hydrogen.
He was assisted by Nate Barber, who teaches science at the high school; GCHS alumni Devonne Delach, who graduated in 2016; and Dr. Cody Karcher, class of 2011.
Christie recalled how the idea for Saturday Science came about in 1957, when the Russians launched Sputnik. Dr. Jack Hetrick, Grove City’s superintendent at the time, called on Christie to get more students interested in science.
“Mr. Christie’s just a treasure. There’s no one like him,” said Mary Ellen Margolis, one of the alumni who helped organize reunion activities.
Saturday Science shirts were made at one point, and they remain a badge of honor of sorts for GCHS graduates.
Many of those shirts have seen better days, and a new line of merchandise is now being sold by Ithen USA of Grove City.
Owner Chris Ithen, who also had Christie in school, said they got to talking and agreed it would be fun to offer some new items with the Saturday Science logo.
Anyone can purchase from the online shop: i.ithenusa.com/gchssaturdayscience
This weekend’s participants received certificates and “Perfect Attendance” pencils along with Christie’s homemade cinnamon rolls.
His daughter Carol Ritter handed them out, stationed in the science wing named for her father.
“They did a tremendous job today,” Christie said.
