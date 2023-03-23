HERSHEY – One by one, Kennedy Catholic girls basketball coach Justin Magestro made his way down the line of Golden Eagles. Each one received a gold medal. Afterward, they received the state championship trophy.
Kennedy Catholic was a champion once again.
The Golden Eagles beat Homer-Center 65-45 in the Class 2A state championship at the Giant Center in Hershey Thursday afternoon. It was their second state title and first since 2001.
There was no stopping Layke Fields. The sophomore forward led KC with a 23-point, 11-rebound double-double. Bella Magestro added 15 points from the guard spot, and Monique Vincent tallied 13 points with a game-high seven assists.
“Our kids know, we’re gonna feed (Fields) the ball when we can,” Justin Magestro said. “Inside, out. If they double or triple her, she’s great at passing out of the post, as you saw. If they triple team her, I don’t think there’s a team in the state that can stop her – (Class) 1 to 6.”
The third quarter was the turning point.
The Golden Eagles held Homer-Center to six points in the period, and without a field goal for over six minutes. That stretch allowed KC to increase their lead to 41-24 in the closing minutes of the third.
Homer-Center’s Macy Sardone led all scorers with 27 points on five 3-pointers, and Molly Kosmack added nine points and a team-high five rebounds.
“Our defense is stellar,” Justin Magestro said. “I think we played great defense. That’s what we hang our hat on. I thought we did everything right in regards to on-the-ball, off-the-ball, help-side rotation and all that.”
They still needed to hold on for the final eight minutes, however.
Homer-Center went to the press in the fourth quarter to force the Golden Eagles into turnovers. The decision had mixed results. The Wildcats created some turnovers, but they also allowed deep outlet passes, leading to easy buckets for Kennedy.
Homer-Center did force the Golden Eagles into foul trouble, but they couldn’t cut deep enough into the lead. Foul shooting by KC put the game out of reach.
“I had to do this for the seniors this year because they didn’t get it last year,” Bella Magestro said.
Both teams had a feeling-out period in the first quarter. The teams traded blows, and Kennedy took a 13-11 lead after the first eight minutes of play.
A short 7-0 run by the Golden Eagles created some breathing room for KC. Fields continued her work in the post, meanwhile, Isabella Bianco sank 4-of-4 free throws. That helped the Golden Eagles take a 26-20 lead into the locker room.
The 27th win in a row for the Golden Eagles allowed three seniors to go out on top. Cassie Dancak, Isabella Bianco and Hayden Keith were a part of the state runner-up team last season.
This year, they helped lead KC to gold. Bianco scored eight points with three rebounds and two steals, Keith finished with four points and two rebounds and Dancak recorded two points to go with three rebounds and four steals.
“It feels amazing. We worked since one week after the loss last year, and I think all the hard work we put in, it really showed today,” Bianco said. “All the little things, we did all those right and that’s why I think we came out on top, and that’s what we’ve been working for.
“The feeling is speechless, honestly.”
KENNEDY CATHOLIC 13 13 18 21 65
HOMER-CENTER 11 9 6 19 45
KENNEDY CATHOLIC – Vincent 4-5-8-13, Bianco 1-6-6-8, Keith 1-1-2-4, Dancak 1-0-0-2, Fields 10-3-4-23, Magestro 5-4-9-15, Thompkins 0-0-0-0, Shimrack 0-0-0-0, Connor 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Keith 1, Magestro 1. Totals: 22-19-29-65.
HOMER-CENTER – Cutshall 0-0-0-0, Fabin 2-2-5-6, Sardone 8-6-6-27, Kosmack 3-3-3-9, Kerr 0-0-2-0, Williams 1-0-0-3, Arone 0-0-0-0, Myer 0-0-0-0, Palmer 0-0-0-0. 3-pt. goals: Sardone 5, Williams 1. Totals: 14-11-16-45.
