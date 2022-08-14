HERMITAGE — Families preparing for the new school year will get some assistance with the upcoming Back To School Bash later this month.
The annual event will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Aug. 24, at the Shenango Valley Mall in Hermitage, and it is free and open to the public.
The Back To School Bash will feature school supplies and other resources being dispersed on a first-come, first-serve basis. The distribution is not specific to any area or school district, and local families are encouraged to attend.
The event will have book bags for at least 1,000 children, along with various other supplies such as notebooks, pencils and crayons that will allow children to choose from different sizes, colors or brands, event organizer Patti Bruzzese said.
“We try to get a mix of things, so the kids can pick out their favorites,” Bruzzese said.
Although aimed primarily at children in Kindergarten through eighth grade, high school students are also invited to attend.
Aside from school supplies, about 30 vendors will have representatives at the event to share their services with parents. Previous years’ vendors have included the Buhl Club, Primary Health Network, UPMC, United Way of Mercer County, orthodontists, churches, and child care centers, Bruzzese said.
This year will also feature the a free vaccine clinic, hosted by Primary Health Network. The clinic will offer COVID home test kits, up-to-date information, Bridge to treatment kits, and a STEM activity for children.
“Our hope is that by having these services here, the families might see something that they didn’t know was available for them,” she said.
The bash has been an annual event for about seven years, said Bruzzese, who also serves as a child services specialist at Artman Elementary School.
The original event began as she and then-Artman Principal Amy Wanchisn were discussing ways to support local families. Bruzzese then reached out to Bonnie Dickson of Primary Health Network, and the two eventually organized what became the Back To School Bash.
Since then, Hermitage School District and Primary Health Network have collaborated on the event, working together to provide backpacks for at least a thousand students, while the other school supplies are provided by a mixture of sources including local vendors in the community.
Those vendors also volunteer their time to attend the event and meet with the children’s parents.
Attendance has ranged from about 600 to 1,000 people. Last year dipped to about 500 people due to concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but Bruzzese said school officials were able to make arrangements with a few parents to have them pick up supplies later.
However, there has been an “overwhelming” amount of continued support by the community for the Back To School Bash, which Bruzzese said speaks to the generosity of the community.
“These vendors are providing donations to the children, and they’re taking time out of their day to meet with families, and none of the families are charged anything,” Bruzzese said.
That generosity is greatly appreciated by the excited children picking out supplies and the thankful parents and caregivers.
At last year’s event, Bruzzese said a grandmother who was caring for three children just happened to be at the Shenango Valley Mall when the Back To School Bash was happening. Not knowing about the event beforehand, the grateful grandmother was able to get some supplies and, in turn, told another family member.
“Just hearing that, it makes us want to do this event every year,” Bruzzese said.
Bruzzese will retire this fall, with Kayla Lockhart of the Community Counseling Center of Mercer County taking over her position. But Bruzzese said the Back To School Bash will continue.
But even if this is her last year, Bruzzese said the most important things about the bash have been the community relationships formed through the event and the expressions on family members’ faces every year.
“You can really tell it’s helping them,” she said.
For more information on the event or pickups if someone is unable to attend the bash, Bruzzese can be reached at patricia_bruzzese@hermitage.k12.pa.us, or 724-981-8750 ext. 5901.
