FARRELL — Local children had a chance to grab some school supplies, clothing, a bite to eat and some other necessities during the annual book bag and supply giveaway Sunday afternoon.
The event was scheduled outdoors at C.M. Musser Elementary School in Sharon, but with ominous clouds and the potential for rainfall, the event was moved indoors to the Robert Chavers Center in Farrell.
Event organizer Tallisa Lites-Johnson of The Difference Ministry said officials hoped to supply up to 500 children with book bags and supplies, and despite the change in location, there were only a few book bags left as of about 4 p.m. Sunday.
The Difference Ministry member Vanessa Pegues said kids were able to pick which book bag they preferred from different colors and brands.
"At first we had them stacked pretty high," Pegues said of the book bags.
Lites-Johnson said she worked with Patrice Lee to collaborate on the event, since Lee had previously organized a separate but similar event on Emerson Avenue.
"Instead of having two events, we wanted to work together to try and reach as many people as possible," Lites-Johnson said.
Multiple churches and ministries were involved in the event, including The Difference Ministry, T.H.R.I.V.E. and Westhill Ministries providing book bags.
Pastor Tyrone Steals said Greater Mt. Zion Church provided notebooks, folders and binders, while Pastor Terry Harrison said Valley Baptist Church provided pencils and pens.
Aside from school supplies, New Beginnings LLC donated socks and underwear for the children to choose from, while Luxury Snaps Entertainment LLC provided free 360-degree photographs with graphics that said "Unity in the Community" and "6th annual book bag drive."
Other organizations had booths set up with information as well, including the Shenango Valley Urban League and Operation Lighthouse.
For food, there were free hotdogs and walking tacos available. M and R Bounce also provided popcorn, snow cones and cotton candy. Dubz Smoke and Vapor in Hermitage donated 500 juices to the event as well, Lites-Johnson said.
A prayer station was also set up, where children could meet with Monica Gregory of Christ Center Church in Youngstown, Ohio, and she would pray with them for a successful school year.
Although it was her first such event, Gregory said she was blessed to work with the children and see the community supporting its children.
