MERCER – Joanna “Miss Honey” West waited more than seven years for her son’s killer to be brought to justice at a plea and sentence hearing Tuesday in Mercer County Court of Common Pleas.
Jaylan “Bubby” West was shot and killed at a party Feb. 28, 2015 in Sharon. Michael Dwayne Bagnall, 38, pleaded no contest Tuesday to a third-degree murder charge.
“It’s done and over with and he has to pay the consequences for his actions,” said Joanna “Miss Honey” West.
President Judge Daniel P. Wallace sentenced Bagnall Tuesday to 12 to 25 years in state prison, consecutive to a robbery case for which he has 11 years in prison left to serve.
Bagnall was given credit for serving 2,716 days, almost 7½ years in prison, that he has served since he was arrested March 3, 2015.
“We’ll be fighting that he serves all of that 25 years and that he doesn’t get parole at his minimum,” said Pennsylvania Deputy Attorney General Patrick Schulte, who prosecuted the case.
During the plea and sentencing hearing Tuesday, Schulte stated the facts of the case as the commonwealth would have presented them at trial and Bagnall agreed to Schulte’s statements.
Bagnall agreed that he shot and killed Bubby West because of a dispute over whether Bubby West stole money from Bagnall’s sister.
Police said that Bagnall’s sister was hosting a birthday party for her brother Feb. 28, 2015, in her Sharon home and the party broke up after $600 went missing. Bubby West left, but returned, and Bagnall fatally shot him, according to witnesses, police said.
Bagnall agreed that if those facts were presented at trial, he would be found guilty.
Joanna “Miss Honey” West said it was important to her that Bagnall admitted that he knew he was wrong and he accepted responsibility for it.
“Having to come back and not knowing what he was going to say – that was my worry,” Joanna “Miss Honey” West said.
The case took this long – 7½ years – to come to a conclusion after a trial in 2017 in which Bagnall was found guilty and later sentenced to life in prison.
After that judgment, the defense was not done.
Defense Attorney Stanley T. Booker alleged that errors were made at trial, and questioned whether the prosecution submitted all of the case evidence, as is required by law. He argued that some of the commonwealth’s actions under the helm of former District Attorney Robert G. Kochems were questionable.
The case ended up in the state Supreme Court, which ordered a new trial in August 2020 that Bagnall.
Instead of that trial, though, Bagnall pleaded no contest Tuesday and was sentenced.
“He’s not getting off with a slap on the wrist,” Joanna West said. “He still has to own up to the crimes he’s committed and to killing my son.”
