SHARON – WaterFire Sharon volunteers mathematically proved Saturday that more can mean less.
The event, which marks its 11th year in 2023, has become one of the Shenango Valley's summertime signature events. And while WaterFire lasts only two Saturdays, preparation lasts much longer than that.
Work on this year's WaterFire began Saturday. And preparation went well, said Karen Anderson, WaterFire Sharon's operations manager.
“We had such a great turnout of volunteers today we’ll need less work-time ahead,’’ she said.
This year’s annual events are being held Saturday, July 22 and Saturday, Sept. 16.
WaterFire, held in downtown Sharon features artisans, food vendors and live entertainment. The highlight is at dusk when over 50 metal baskets anchored in the Shenango River and filled with aromatic wood are lighted as soothing music is played in the background.
A couple dozen volunteers gathered Saturday in a section of a donated Sharon warehouse this day for prep work.
One crucial part of the work centered on creating firestarters that will ignite wood in the WaterFire baskets.
From afar, they look like cupcakes, which is why WaterFire volunteers call them “fire cupcakes.’’
Materials stuffed in cupcake baking cups include wax and jute – material from a fibrous plant used in rope.
“It’s an old Girl Scout recipe,’’ said Brandi Baros, president of Shenango River Watchers, who guided volunteers.
Assembling the fire cupcakes begin with cardboard dipped in a large pot of wax from old candles brought to a boil. After the wax dries, the cardboard is cut and assembled into structures 18 inches high that are eventually stuffed with old newspapers and topped with the fire cupcakes.
“It will light up the wood pretty quickly,’’ Baros said.
Plans call for the metal baskets to be installed in the river starting 9 a.m. June 24.
“We’ll need a lot of volunteers for that,’’ Baros said.
