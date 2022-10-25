SHARON – Banjak Heating and Cooling in Sharon continues to celebrate 20 years in business by collecting new and gently used coats, hats, scarves, and glove through the end of the year for Prince of Peace Center.
Banjak’s will coordinate the coat collection at The Market event held 3:30 to 7 p.m. today at the Downtown Sharon Farmers Market, where they’ll set up their van for collection, as well as at their Sharon location at 1382 E. State St.
The #GiveBack20 campaign, created in February, has run through 2022 with different giveaways and collections for the Sharon and Shenango Valley communities.
“Supporting those in need is very important to us especially as the weather changes,” said Jody Banjak, vice president of the company that she owns with her husband Chuck. “We want to give back to the community that has supported us for 20 years.”
The company will be collecting the new and gently used winter clothing through Dec. 31 at their Sharon office.
Other events include a Trunk or Treat in the parking lot along with the farmers selling their produce, and live music with Matt Boser, and a grand opening at Laurel Technical Institute for the Laurel Culinary Kitchen.
Banjak’s kicked off their anniversary celebration in February by giving away $20 gift cards to 20 different small businesses in their community.
Their final giveback will be 20 Days of $20 Gift Card Giveaways from local businesses held during the month of December and will be announced via their Facebook page.
Besides being a LiHEAP Crisis Contractor for Mercer and Crawford County the past nine years, Banjak Heating & Cooling offers full HVAC services along with free sale estimates, a 10-year MFG part and labor warranty on new equipment and financing.
“We’re a family run business that values taking care of our customers family homes and supporting the community,” Jody said. “And we couldn’t have grown to the size we are today without our customers and this community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.