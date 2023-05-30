COOLSPRING TOWNSHIP — Multiple fire departments were called to a barn fire Tuesday afternoon.
The fire was reported at 4:32 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Franklin Road, Coolspring Township, according to Mercer County 911.
First responders included the East End Fire Department out of Mercer, with support from multiple other departments.
No injuries were reported in the fire, and most departments had cleared the scene shortly before 7 p.m., Mercer County 911 stated.
