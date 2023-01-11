HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP – Barry Lang’s business literally demands he walks the long way around the barn.
“I want to be sure of the wood I’m buying,’’ said Lang, owner of Lang’s Barn Recycling in Hempfield Township.
Like ripped and torn blue jeans, distressed wood is an “in’’ material for home floors and walls. and historic interior and exterior barn wood tops the list.
The ferocious demand means Lang is devoting more time to scouring fields for old barns.
“They’re getting much harder to find,’’ he said.
This isn’t a local or even regional phenomenon.
“I’ve sold wood all over the United States – from Connecticut to California,’’ Lang said.
This is a major shift for old barns. A generation ago a collapsed barn’s fate was often being torched.
Over 20 years ago, Lang began an enterprise reclaiming barn wood. Back then, buying a farmer’s squalid barn often generated more deals.
“Lots of times three other nearby people wanted to sell their barns, too,’’ he said.
Lang discovered these treasured structures by barnstorming over country roads.
As the years passed he became an expert in hunting down 19th century barn wood – which is highly prized.
“I sell a lot of arched beams from those older barns,’’ Lang said.
He’s discovered original American chestnut wood, a species wiped out by blight in the early 20th century. Ceilings, floors and other nooks and crannies in barns can hold a treasure trove of chestnut and other hardwoods.
A close inspection of many older barn beams makes it clear: They were created before the industrial revolution took over the work.
“These are hand-hewn,’’ Lang said, pointing to beams with rough surfaces. This means the wood was shaped using a hand tool, typically a broad ax or chisel.
A barn’s life quickly fades if its ceiling or foundation isn’t maintained. Lang said there have been times when he’s inspected a barn and told the owner not to sell.
“You could see it just needed a little repair work,’’ he said.
Another hot item he scarfs up is “live edge’’ wood. This is timber where at least one edge is left natural and might contain the tree’s original bark.
He also snaps up barn stones that were hand-chiseled to form a structure’s foundation, in the construction of barns, sheds or even homes.
Lang’s travels in search of barns often take him hundreds of miles away. He’s found that white oak was popular among 19th century farmers.
“It’s very seldom you find hickory in this area, and cherry is hard to find in places,’’ Lang said.
Lang rarely sells retail.
“I sell them to mills that specialize in reclaimed lumber,’’ he said.
And Lang lets mother nature command how the wood gets distressed rather than using his own elbow grease.
“I figure if it’s 150 years old it’s already stressed enough,’’ he said.
